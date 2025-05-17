Illegal Bungalows along Indrayani River Demolished Amid Environmental Concerns

In a decisive action, civic authorities in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune, demolished 36 bungalows built illegally along the Indrayani River. The action followed an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and officials arrived at the River Villa project site under police protection on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh clarified that the demolition had to be delayed due to monsoon restrictions. Activist Tanaji Gambhire had alerted the NGT to the violation, noting that the villas were constructed inside the river's blue flood line, a zone where development is prohibited. The NGT also ordered a collective compensation of Rs 5 crore from the bungalow owners for damaging the environment.

The demolition came after unsuccessful attempts by bungalow owners to reverse the NGT's decision in the Supreme Court. Commissioner Singh stated that the next step would be to recover the Rs 5 crore environmental compensation from the owners. Affected owners voiced their dismay over the expenditures they incurred without proper approval.

