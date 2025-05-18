ISRO's 101st Mission Setback: A Pressure Hiccup with PSLV-C61

India's 101st space mission hit a snag on Sunday after a technical glitch derailed the launch from Sriharikota. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported a pressure anomaly in the PSLV-C61 during its third stage, preventing the earth observation satellite on board from reaching its intended orbit.

Despite performing flawlessly in the initial phases, the PSLV faced an issue during the solid motor system's activation. Officials were left studying the unexpected pressure drop to pinpoint the cause of the failure. ISRO remains committed to rectifying the problem swiftly, maintaining its reputation for reliability in space missions.

The mission's EOS-09 satellite was designed to provide crucial remote sensing data for various applications. Equipped with a Synthetic Aperture Radar, its capabilities range from agriculture monitoring and disaster management to urban planning. A fail-safe plan was in place to ensure a debris-free mission post-decommissioning by allocating specific fuel reserves for de-orbiting.

(With inputs from agencies.)