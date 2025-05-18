Left Menu

ISRO's 101st Mission Setback: A Pressure Hiccup with PSLV-C61

ISRO's 101st mission faced a setback as a pressure issue in the third stage of the PSLV-C61 resulted in an unsuccessful launch of an earth observation satellite. Despite a precise lift-off and normal performance up to the second stage, a motor pressure drop thwarted the mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:59 IST
ISRO's 101st Mission Setback: A Pressure Hiccup with PSLV-C61
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's 101st space mission hit a snag on Sunday after a technical glitch derailed the launch from Sriharikota. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported a pressure anomaly in the PSLV-C61 during its third stage, preventing the earth observation satellite on board from reaching its intended orbit.

Despite performing flawlessly in the initial phases, the PSLV faced an issue during the solid motor system's activation. Officials were left studying the unexpected pressure drop to pinpoint the cause of the failure. ISRO remains committed to rectifying the problem swiftly, maintaining its reputation for reliability in space missions.

The mission's EOS-09 satellite was designed to provide crucial remote sensing data for various applications. Equipped with a Synthetic Aperture Radar, its capabilities range from agriculture monitoring and disaster management to urban planning. A fail-safe plan was in place to ensure a debris-free mission post-decommissioning by allocating specific fuel reserves for de-orbiting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025