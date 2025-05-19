Delhi's Night Shelter Overhaul: A Step Towards Dignified Living

On Monday, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an inspection of a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB) night shelter near Britannia Chowk flyover, assessing the conditions and available amenities.

Gupta shared her visit via video on X, emphasizing the government's dedication to preventing homelessness in Delhi across all seasons. She stated, "Today, I visited the night shelter near Britannia Chowk flyover to check its facilities."

Vowing to improve the state's night shelters further, Gupta reassured, "Providing every needy person with a roof, food, and dignity is a top priority of the triple-engine government." She engaged directly with shelter residents, gathering feedback and directing officials to act on their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)