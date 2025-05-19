Tragedy Strikes: Man Suspected Killed by Wild Elephant

A 65-year-old man was tragically found dead following a suspected wild elephant attack near a forest area. The deceased, identified as Umar Valuparambil, had ventured out to his agricultural land near the Nattukal police station limits early on Monday morning.

His lifeless body was discovered at a plantation bordering the Cholamannu forest region around noon. Preliminary police investigations suggest Umar may have been trampled by a wild elephant, although the precise cause of death awaits confirmation from a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have transferred his body to a government hospital, where the post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The tragic incident underscores the ongoing dangers faced by those living in proximity to wildlife habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)