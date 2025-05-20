Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Hit West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for West Bengal, anticipating heavy rain in the northern districts and thunderstorms in the southern regions until Friday.

According to the department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, combined with favorable wind patterns and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to cause enhanced thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and significant rainfall in various districts.

In particular, south Bengal districts such as Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, and others could experience thunderstorms, while heavy rain is likely in north Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

(With inputs from agencies.)