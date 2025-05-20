Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Hit West Bengal
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in West Bengal. The northern districts will experience heavy rainfall, particularly in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The southern districts, including Jhargram and Hooghly, will face thunderstorms with gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall until Friday.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for West Bengal, anticipating heavy rain in the northern districts and thunderstorms in the southern regions until Friday.
According to the department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, combined with favorable wind patterns and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to cause enhanced thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and significant rainfall in various districts.
In particular, south Bengal districts such as Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, and others could experience thunderstorms, while heavy rain is likely in north Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
