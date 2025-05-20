Left Menu

Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Hit West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in West Bengal. The northern districts will experience heavy rainfall, particularly in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The southern districts, including Jhargram and Hooghly, will face thunderstorms with gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall until Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:53 IST
Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Hit West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for West Bengal, anticipating heavy rain in the northern districts and thunderstorms in the southern regions until Friday.

According to the department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, combined with favorable wind patterns and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to cause enhanced thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and significant rainfall in various districts.

In particular, south Bengal districts such as Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, and others could experience thunderstorms, while heavy rain is likely in north Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025