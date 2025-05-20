Tragic Building Collapse in Kalyan: Four Dead in Residential Disaster

A devastating building collapse in Kalyan city near Thane has claimed the lives of four people, including a child, and injured four others. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a slab from the second floor of the Saptashrungi Building caved in.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation confirmed the fatalities, with rescue operations in full swing. Teams from the Fire Brigade and Disaster Response Force are actively working at the scene to rescue those still trapped under the debris.

Sachin Shejal, Kalyan Tehsildar, reported that one person is possibly still buried beneath the wreckage, as efforts continue to ensure all are accounted for.

(With inputs from agencies.)