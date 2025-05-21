Mumbai Braces for Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms
The India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and moderate-to-heavy rains in Mumbai. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning were reported on Tuesday night. The city and its suburbs are likely to experience more rainfall. Tides and rainfall measurements have been detailed by civic officials.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and significant rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to civic officials.
The financial hub experienced heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning on Tuesday night, impacting various city regions. Forecasts predict a cloudy sky with continuous rain and scattered thunderstorms.
Officials reported that the city recorded 24 mm of rain, with higher amounts in suburban areas. High and low tide timings have been issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
