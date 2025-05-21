Mumbai Braces for Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and significant rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to civic officials.

The financial hub experienced heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning on Tuesday night, impacting various city regions. Forecasts predict a cloudy sky with continuous rain and scattered thunderstorms.

Officials reported that the city recorded 24 mm of rain, with higher amounts in suburban areas. High and low tide timings have been issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)