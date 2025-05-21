Innovative Climb: British Team Scales Everest with Xenon Boost

In an unprecedented move, four British climbers have scaled Mount Everest using Xenon gas, marking the first instance of regular climbers utilizing this method. The technique allowed them to bypass weeks of acclimatization, reducing their expedition time to less than five days.

Typically, climbers endure extended periods on Everest, accustoming their bodies to the altitude. However, this group breathed Xenon in Germany pre-expedition, shaving weeks off their climb. They used simulated high-altitude tents before embarking and supplemental oxygen during the ascent.

While some, like Adrian Ballinger of Alpenglow Expeditions, label the approach as a 'stunt,' expedition organizer Lukas Furtenbach highlights its ecological benefits, noting reduced waste and resource use. Despite the debate, more than 200 climbers have summited Everest this season out of the 468 with permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)