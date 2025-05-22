Left Menu

Storm Strikes Tragedy in Delhi: Azhar's Story

Azhar, a 22-year-old new father, died in a Delhi storm, leaving behind his family. Residents blame the authorities for not removing hazardous trees, which were reported multiple times. The storm also killed two others and injured eleven. Past storms have claimed lives and caused structural damage in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi storm claimed the life of 22-year-old Azhar, a new father, on Wednesday. His tragic death left his child and family devastated. Neighbors remembered him as a kind soul, highlighting the urgent need to address safety issues concerning old trees.

Local residents criticized authorities for ignoring previous complaints about dangerous trees like the one that fell on Azhar. Sameer, an eyewitness, recounted the frantic rescue efforts after a tree fell on a parked motorcycle during the storm.

The storm's havoc extended beyond Azhar's story. Three people died, including a child and a differently-abled person, while eleven others sustained injuries. Historical patterns reveal unchecked dangers in Delhi's storm-prone areas, demanding immediate action from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

