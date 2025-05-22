Storm Strikes Tragedy in Delhi: Azhar's Story

A Delhi storm claimed the life of 22-year-old Azhar, a new father, on Wednesday. His tragic death left his child and family devastated. Neighbors remembered him as a kind soul, highlighting the urgent need to address safety issues concerning old trees.

Local residents criticized authorities for ignoring previous complaints about dangerous trees like the one that fell on Azhar. Sameer, an eyewitness, recounted the frantic rescue efforts after a tree fell on a parked motorcycle during the storm.

The storm's havoc extended beyond Azhar's story. Three people died, including a child and a differently-abled person, while eleven others sustained injuries. Historical patterns reveal unchecked dangers in Delhi's storm-prone areas, demanding immediate action from local authorities.

