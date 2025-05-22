Left Menu

Empowering Inclusion: Government Housing for Persons with Disabilities

The Indian government announces a 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in Central government housing allotments. This initiative, guided by Prime Minister Modi's vision for inclusive development, aims to ensure equity, dignity, and accessibility, in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:11 IST
Empowering Inclusion: Government Housing for Persons with Disabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a step forward for inclusive development, the Indian government has declared a 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in the allotment of Central government housing. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', symbolizing a significant advancement towards equitable public services.

On Thursday, the Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry released an office memorandum detailing this initiative. The Ministry heralded this as a 'landmark' move towards empowering all citizens and enhancing India's inclusivity.

Complying with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, this reservation in government housing reflects a commitment to accessibility and serves as a testament to the government's dedication to strengthening the foundation of an open and fair society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025