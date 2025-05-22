Empowering Inclusion: Government Housing for Persons with Disabilities
The Indian government announces a 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in Central government housing allotments. This initiative, guided by Prime Minister Modi's vision for inclusive development, aims to ensure equity, dignity, and accessibility, in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016.
Country:
- India
In a step forward for inclusive development, the Indian government has declared a 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in the allotment of Central government housing. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', symbolizing a significant advancement towards equitable public services.
On Thursday, the Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry released an office memorandum detailing this initiative. The Ministry heralded this as a 'landmark' move towards empowering all citizens and enhancing India's inclusivity.
Complying with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, this reservation in government housing reflects a commitment to accessibility and serves as a testament to the government's dedication to strengthening the foundation of an open and fair society.
