Tragedy Strikes in Guizhou: Landslide Leaves Two Dead, Nineteen Trapped

A tragic incident unfolded in Guizhou province, China, as two deadly landslides struck on Thursday, leaving two dead and 19 people trapped, according to local officials.

The landslides occurred separately in Changshi and Guowa townships within Dafang County, part of Bijie city. In Changshi, two individuals lost their lives, while in Guowa, 19 remain trapped.

The national commission for disaster prevention has mobilized rescue efforts, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. China's Ministry of Natural Resources has raised its emergency response level and dispatched a team to the area to guide operations and support relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)