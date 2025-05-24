Left Menu

Kerala Braces for Intensifying Monsoon Showers

Kerala faces severe monsoon showers as the IMD issues red and orange alerts across the state. Trees and power lines were damaged by strong winds. State Revenue Minister K Rajan confirmed the early monsoon onset, urging public precautions and preparedness. Red alerts indicate potential flash floods and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:11 IST
In a stern weather advisory, Kerala is expected to face relentless monsoon showers as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised red and orange alerts across various districts.

Overnight heavy rains have already caused significant disruptions, including uprooted trees and damaged infrastructures across the region.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan confirmed the early arrival of the monsoon, emphasizing public readiness and precautionary measures in anticipation of potential flash floods and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

