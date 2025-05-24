Tragedy Strikes: Factory Wall Collapse Claims Lives

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Saturday evening, two lives were lost as the wall of a factory succumbed to the intense force of strong winds. The police have identified the victims as Ramdhan and Niranjan, both of whom were daily wagers in the area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Davinder Chaudhary reported that the accident took place on Karabara road. The two men were unfortunately positioned near the factory wall when it gave way, trapping them under the debris.

While one of the men died instantly at the scene, his companion was rushed to a nearby hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. This tragic event has put a spotlight on the safety conditions surrounding local factory structures.