Fierce Thunderstorms Disrupt Delhi's Nightlife

A powerful thunderstorm struck Delhi overnight, causing significant disruptions across the city.

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected, with winds gusting at 82 kmph and a rainfall of 81.2 mm recorded between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am.

The storm led to waterlogging and uprooted trees, affecting areas like Moti Bagh and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.