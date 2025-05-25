Left Menu

Fierce Thunderstorms Disrupt Delhi's Nightlife

A powerful thunderstorm hit Delhi overnight, affecting flight services and causing waterlogging. With winds reaching up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm rainfall recorded, the storm uprooted trees and electricity poles, leading to significant disruptions across several key areas in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 08:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful thunderstorm struck Delhi overnight, causing significant disruptions across the city.

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected, with winds gusting at 82 kmph and a rainfall of 81.2 mm recorded between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am.

The storm led to waterlogging and uprooted trees, affecting areas like Moti Bagh and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

