IIT-Guwahati's Eco-Friendly Breakthrough in Wastewater Treatment

Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have developed an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wastewater treatment, utilizing biochar derived from spent mushroom waste and the natural enzyme laccase. Named BHEEMA, this technology targets antibiotic removal from wastewater without the usual toxic byproducts.

The innovation has been recognized as a top finalist in the Water Sanitation theme of the Vishwakarma Awards 2024, signaling its potential impact. By immobilizing laccase on biochar, the team offers a stable, reusability-focused solution that tackles the fluoroquinolone group of antibiotics effectively.

With an impressive 90-95% degradation efficiency achieved within mere hours on a lab scale, the project highlights a sustainable path forward. As efforts to scale up continue, including training sessions for local farmers, this innovation stands poised to replace costly, pollutant-generating conventional methods.