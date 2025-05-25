Left Menu

IIT-Guwahati's Eco-Friendly Breakthrough in Wastewater Treatment

IIT-Guwahati researchers have innovated an eco-friendly wastewater treatment method by using biochar from spent mushroom waste and laccase enzyme. The BHEEMA system efficiently degrades antibiotics, eliminates toxic byproducts, and garnered recognition as a top finalist in the Vishwakarma Awards 2024. Efforts are underway to scale this sustainable solution globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:16 IST
IIT-Guwahati's Eco-Friendly Breakthrough in Wastewater Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have developed an eco-friendly alternative to traditional wastewater treatment, utilizing biochar derived from spent mushroom waste and the natural enzyme laccase. Named BHEEMA, this technology targets antibiotic removal from wastewater without the usual toxic byproducts.

The innovation has been recognized as a top finalist in the Water Sanitation theme of the Vishwakarma Awards 2024, signaling its potential impact. By immobilizing laccase on biochar, the team offers a stable, reusability-focused solution that tackles the fluoroquinolone group of antibiotics effectively.

With an impressive 90-95% degradation efficiency achieved within mere hours on a lab scale, the project highlights a sustainable path forward. As efforts to scale up continue, including training sessions for local farmers, this innovation stands poised to replace costly, pollutant-generating conventional methods.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025