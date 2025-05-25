Left Menu

Emergency Evacuations at Panampilly Nagar Flat Complex

A damaged pillar in a Panampilly Nagar flat complex led to the evacuation of at least 24 families. The pillar, with steel rods protruding, posed a risk to residents above. Constructed 15 years ago, no injuries or complaints have been reported so far, according to local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A structural failure at a flat complex in Panampilly Nagar prompted emergency evacuations on Sunday as authorities discovered a compromised pillar. The damage, with steel rods protruding and bending outwards, raised safety concerns for the apartment residents.

Police confirmed that occupants above the affected area were swiftly evacuated. Approximately 48 families reside in the complex, with 24 from the impacted section temporarily relocated. The apartments, built around 15 years ago, show no additional signs of immediate danger.

The police reported no injuries and noted that no formal complaints have been filed. The quick response has ensured the residents' safety as further evaluations are conducted.

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

