Emergency Evacuations at Panampilly Nagar Flat Complex

A structural failure at a flat complex in Panampilly Nagar prompted emergency evacuations on Sunday as authorities discovered a compromised pillar. The damage, with steel rods protruding and bending outwards, raised safety concerns for the apartment residents.

Police confirmed that occupants above the affected area were swiftly evacuated. Approximately 48 families reside in the complex, with 24 from the impacted section temporarily relocated. The apartments, built around 15 years ago, show no additional signs of immediate danger.

The police reported no injuries and noted that no formal complaints have been filed. The quick response has ensured the residents' safety as further evaluations are conducted.