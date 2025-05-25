Indian Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Sets Sights on the Stars with Axiom-4 Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to join an international crew on the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), marking a historic first for an Indian at the orbital laboratory. Axiom Space, in collaboration with NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and ISRO, will launch the mission from Florida on June 8.

The 14-day mission aboard a Dragon spacecraft will see the astronauts engage in global outreach activities, microgravity research, and technology demonstrations, providing vital experience for ISRO's future projects, such as Gaganyaan.

The crew, which includes astronauts from Poland and Hungary, are currently in quarantine after a ceremonial send-off at Axiom Space. The mission is set to further international partnerships in human spaceflight.

(With inputs from agencies.)