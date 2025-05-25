Left Menu

Flood Fury in Baramati and Indapur: Urgent Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy rains caused a flood-like situation in Baramati and Indapur tehsils of Pune, prompting urgent interventions by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Multiple homes were inundated, and rescue operations were intensified amidst concerns over rising water levels. Local authorities and officials collaborated to ensure safety and relief measures.

Updated: 25-05-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy downpours have plunged Baramati and Indapur tehsils into chaos, as floodwaters inundated residential areas, prompting the immediate dispatch of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. The district collector's urgent request highlighted the severe impact, compelling officials to deploy specialized personnel for swift rescue operations.

Over 70 villages in Indapur and 150 homes in Baramati faced significant challenges as rainwater invaded their homes. The Pune-Solapur highway experienced temporary closure due to severe waterlogging, yet was reopened as waters receded, according to Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill.

Facing adverse conditions, the NDRF, equipped with divers and medics, evacuated stranded individuals from flood zones. Rising river levels exacerbated fears, however, all individuals trapped by the deluge were rescued. Simultaneously, Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule urged a postponement of exams due to ongoing severe weather conditions, emphasizing student safety.

