Environmental Alert: Hazardous Containers from Sunken Cargo Ship Reach Kerala Shores

Containers from a Liberian cargo ship that sank off the Kerala coast are washing ashore, sparking public safety warnings. Police report appearances along southern Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

Authorities stress the presence of hazardous cargo among the containers. An oil leak also risks environmental damage to Kerala's sensitive coastline.

The Indian Coast Guard is actively leading pollution control measures while customs officials monitor unauthorized removal of goods. Public cooperation is crucial for safety and recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)