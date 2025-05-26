Left Menu

Environmental Alert: Hazardous Containers from Sunken Cargo Ship Reach Kerala Shores

Containers from a sunken Liberian cargo ship have begun to wash up on Kerala's coast, prompting authorities to warn the public to keep their distance. Some containers hold hazardous materials, and an oil leak from the ship poses environmental threats. The Indian Coast Guard is managing pollution response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

Containers from a Liberian cargo ship that sank off the Kerala coast are washing ashore, sparking public safety warnings. Police report appearances along southern Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

Authorities stress the presence of hazardous cargo among the containers. An oil leak also risks environmental damage to Kerala's sensitive coastline.

The Indian Coast Guard is actively leading pollution control measures while customs officials monitor unauthorized removal of goods. Public cooperation is crucial for safety and recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

