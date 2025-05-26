Environmental Alert: Hazardous Containers from Sunken Cargo Ship Reach Kerala Shores
Containers from a sunken Liberian cargo ship have begun to wash up on Kerala's coast, prompting authorities to warn the public to keep their distance. Some containers hold hazardous materials, and an oil leak from the ship poses environmental threats. The Indian Coast Guard is managing pollution response efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Containers from a Liberian cargo ship that sank off the Kerala coast are washing ashore, sparking public safety warnings. Police report appearances along southern Kollam and Alappuzha districts.
Authorities stress the presence of hazardous cargo among the containers. An oil leak also risks environmental damage to Kerala's sensitive coastline.
The Indian Coast Guard is actively leading pollution control measures while customs officials monitor unauthorized removal of goods. Public cooperation is crucial for safety and recovery efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Environmental Crisis: Second Oil Spill in Ogoniland
Heroic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew from Sinking Vessel
Daring Rescue at Sea: Indian Coast Guard Saves Six
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew from Listing Liberian Vessel
Crisis Averted: Swift Response Prevents Oil Spill as Liberian Vessel Sinks