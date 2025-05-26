Delhi's Record-Breaking May: Wettest Month Since 1901

Breaking records for over a century, May 2023 has become Delhi's wettest May since 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department forecasts continued thunderstorms and rain, adding to the significant cumulative rainfall of 186.4 mm, already surpassing the previous 165 mm record set in 2008.

The intense changes are attributed to an amalgamation of moist southeasterly winds, dry westerlies, and three key weather systems: a western disturbance over north Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, and cyclonic circulations over northwest Uttar Pradesh, north Haryana, and west Rajasthan. These factors united to produce heavy showers, causing the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in May on record.

Such unusual weather patterns reflect broader changes attributed to climate factors, including a warming atmosphere. Experts warn that while monsoon arrival appears normal, extreme weather variability highlights the need for better climate preparedness beyond tracking monsoon schedules.