PM Modi’s Vision of 'Nari Shakti' in Action: Bharat Forecast Led by Women Scientists

In a landmark event held at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled the Bharat Forecast System, heralded as one of the world’s first indigenously developed, high-resolution weather prediction platforms. The new system, developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, marks a pivotal advancement in India’s meteorological capabilities and reflects the country’s broader aspiration to lead in technological self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

A Technological Leap in Forecast Accuracy

The Bharat Forecast System represents a quantum leap in weather prediction, with its spatial resolution improving from the previous 12 km to a finer 6 km scale. This enhanced granularity will allow hyperlocal forecasts that can benefit even remote villages across India. For a country with diverse climate zones and a large agrarian population, this advancement is expected to significantly improve both disaster preparedness and agricultural planning.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple key portfolios including the Ministry of Earth Sciences, called the system a “scientific milestone” that will support India’s rise as the fourth-largest economy globally and its ambition to climb higher in global rankings.

Women Leading the Way in Science

In a particularly heartening development, Dr. Singh revealed that the cutting-edge system is being led by four women scientists, embodying the spirit of 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment) promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Science ministries no longer empower women — we are being empowered by them,” he noted, highlighting the growing and transformative role of women in India’s science and technology ecosystem.

India-Centric, Global Impact

According to the minister, the Bharat Forecast System is a true embodiment of nationalistic innovation. “The efforts are Indian, the technology is Indian, and the beneficiaries are Indian,” he emphasized. However, the benefits of this system are not limited to India. Its applicability in other tropical regions facing complex weather patterns could help developing nations strengthen their climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

Strengthening Agriculture and Climate Resilience

One of the key sectors to benefit from the Bharat Forecast System is agriculture. Dr. Singh underscored that more accurate weather predictions can drastically reduce crop losses due to unforeseen weather anomalies. The system is projected to deliver a 30% improvement in extreme rainfall prediction accuracy and a 64% enhancement in forecasts over core zones—a major boost for India’s farming communities.

The system’s real-time modeling relies on the Triangular Cubic Octahedral Grid model, a sophisticated computational framework that allows better simulation of climate variables across terrain-diverse regions.

A "Whole of Government" Approach to Science

The development of the Bharat Forecast System has been a collaborative effort, involving agencies like IITM, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO, and others. Dr. Singh praised this as a “Whole of Science” and “Whole of Government” approach that exemplifies India’s cohesive scientific strategy.

He also lauded recent investments and programs, including Mission Mausam, a ₹2000 crore initiative aimed at upgrading India’s meteorological infrastructure and climate prediction tools.

Empowering Citizens and Businesses

The enhanced forecasting capabilities are expected to serve over 20 government ministries, including those in agriculture, space, and transport. Improved forecasts will lead to greater efficiency in logistics, better planning in infrastructure development, and reduced economic losses from weather-related disruptions. For everyday citizens, this means a better ability to plan activities and protect livelihoods from natural calamities.

Dr. Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to last-mile delivery of weather intelligence, enabling farmers, fishermen, urban planners, and disaster response teams to make data-driven decisions.

Promoting Linguistic Inclusion in Science

On the same occasion, Dr. Singh also launched "Indradhanush", a Hindi-language science communication magazine by IITM. The initiative supports the government's commitment to linguistic inclusivity in science, ensuring that complex scientific advancements are accessible to a wider audience across India.

The Bharat Forecast System is more than a technological innovation; it is a national statement — of scientific excellence, of women's leadership in STEM, and of India’s ambition to chart its course as a global leader in climate and weather services. With its launch, India not only strengthens its own climate resilience but also positions itself as a valuable contributor to global meteorological science.