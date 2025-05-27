Drone Strikes Stir Fear in Ukraine

In the latest escalation of hostilities, Russian drone attacks injured three individuals across Ukraine's south and southeast regions overnight, according to Ukrainian officials.

In the Dnipropetrovsk area, two people were injured, and the region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed on Tuesday that air defence forces intercepted five drones, although the attack resulted in significant damage. The strikes ignited fires and destroyed an agricultural enterprise, sparking concern.

In Kherson, a 59-year-old man was wounded by a morning drone assault, and in Sumy, a drone hit led to a fire at an industrial enterprise. These latest developments highlight the ongoing tensions following Russia's February 2022 invasion, with no immediate response from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)