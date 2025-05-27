Left Menu

Drone Strikes Stir Fear in Ukraine

Russian drone assaults in Ukraine's south and southeast injure three, spark fires, and destroy infrastructure. The Dnipropetrovsk and Nikopol regions were targeted, as well as the city of Kherson. Governor Lysak noted that air defences were active overnight, intercepting five drones. Russian involvement continues amid ongoing conflict.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest escalation of hostilities, Russian drone attacks injured three individuals across Ukraine's south and southeast regions overnight, according to Ukrainian officials.

In the Dnipropetrovsk area, two people were injured, and the region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed on Tuesday that air defence forces intercepted five drones, although the attack resulted in significant damage. The strikes ignited fires and destroyed an agricultural enterprise, sparking concern.

In Kherson, a 59-year-old man was wounded by a morning drone assault, and in Sumy, a drone hit led to a fire at an industrial enterprise. These latest developments highlight the ongoing tensions following Russia's February 2022 invasion, with no immediate response from Moscow.

