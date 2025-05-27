Drone Assaults Intensify Ukraine Tensions

In a significant overnight escalation, Russia launched 60 drones, targeting locations across Ukraine and injuring several individuals, authorities reported on Tuesday. Despite the previous intensity of Moscow's aerial bombardments, this marks a sharp reduction in attack scale following earlier assaults involving 355 drones over the weekend.

A night of defensive operations took place in Dnipropetrovsk as air defense forces responded to the latest drone incursion, according to Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor. The drones wreaked havoc on nine locations, injuring a 17-year-old boy among others, igniting fires, and damaging structures, including an agricultural facility.

The ongoing conflict sees Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanding stronger Western sanctions on Russia, aiming to compel Moscow towards negotiating peace. The Russian government has yet to provide comments on the drone strikes that further strained the fragile regional tensions.

