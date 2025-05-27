Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Kerala Oil Spill Crisis

The Indian Coast Guard swiftly handles a potential environmental disaster after the MSC ELSA 3 sank off Kerala. Despite an oil slick, the ICG's prompt action ensured no oil reached the shore while rescuing the vessel's crew. Surveillance and mitigation efforts remain rigorous to prevent ecological damage.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has managed to prevent oil from reaching the shores of Kerala after the Liberian cargo ship MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The ICG, with the help of multiple coast guard assets, is actively monitoring the situation to manage the oil spill. As of Tuesday afternoon, no oil slick had reached the shores, providing much-needed relief amid initial concerns.

The cargo ship, which sank 15 nautical miles off Kochi with hazardous materials and large quantities of oil, posed a potential ecological threat. However, the ICG's quick response, including deploying surveillance aircraft and rescue operations, ensured both environmental protection and crew safety.

