Brick & Bolt: Leading Tech Revolution in Construction

Bengaluru, India – Founded in 2018, Brick & Bolt is revolutionizing the construction industry with tech-driven solutions and amazing growth. Doubling its workforce to over 800 employees in a year, the company is on a remarkable trajectory, anticipating further expansion by 2025.

Co-founder and CEO Jayesh Rajpurohit highlights the company's people-first approach coupled with cutting-edge technology aimed at ensuring quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With over 6,000 customizable plans and a sophisticated Quality Assessment System, it's setting new standards in construction services.

Brick & Bolt is paving the way for future innovation by hiring across multiple sectors and expanding its operations into major cities. The company aims to broaden its capabilities and market share, reshaping the construction ecosystem with an eye on technology-led growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)