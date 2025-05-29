Collapse of Jal Jeevan Mission Tank Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

A water tank constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission has collapsed in Chunka village, Mahmudabad, Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed. Though no casualties were reported, the incident has stirred anger among residents accusing the use of substandard materials.

The tank, serving villagers for two months, cost an estimated Rs 531.50 lakh. Local BJP MLA Asha Maurya criticized the negligence, alleging collusion between water corporation officials and contractors. Villagers demand accountability.

This marks the second such incident in Sitapur within a year. Previously, a Chitahala village tank collapsed during a trial run, raising concerns about construction and oversight within the Jal Jeevan Mission.