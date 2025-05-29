Left Menu

Collapse of Jal Jeevan Mission Tank Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

A newly constructed water tank in Chunka village under the Jal Jeevan Mission collapsed, causing outrage among locals who allege substandard construction. The incident, involving no casualties, has prompted demands for accountability. This marks the second such incident in Sitapur, highlighting ongoing concerns over construction quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:48 IST
Collapse of Jal Jeevan Mission Tank Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A water tank constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission has collapsed in Chunka village, Mahmudabad, Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed. Though no casualties were reported, the incident has stirred anger among residents accusing the use of substandard materials.

The tank, serving villagers for two months, cost an estimated Rs 531.50 lakh. Local BJP MLA Asha Maurya criticized the negligence, alleging collusion between water corporation officials and contractors. Villagers demand accountability.

This marks the second such incident in Sitapur within a year. Previously, a Chitahala village tank collapsed during a trial run, raising concerns about construction and oversight within the Jal Jeevan Mission.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025