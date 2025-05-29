Left Menu

New Patna Airport Terminal: A Leap Towards Enhanced Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new terminal at Patna Airport and laid the foundation for a civil enclave at Bihta. The terminal aims to serve 1 crore passengers annually, enhancing trade and tourism. These developments are expected to boost local economic and tourism sectors significantly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art terminal at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, unveiling a significant leap forward in the region's connectivity. He also laid the groundwork for a new civil enclave at Bihta airport, marking a pivotal moment in infrastructural development.

The new terminal, sprawling over 65,150 sqm, is designed to accommodate 3,000 passengers during peak hours and serve up to 1 crore annually, at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Meanwhile, the civil enclave at Bihta, pegged at Rs 1,410 crore, will feature a terminal area of 68,000 sqm, capable of handling half a million travelers each year by 2047.

These projects are expected to significantly bolster local trade, tourism, and investment, while supporting the nation's broader economic and regional development goals. The terminal architecture draws from the region's landscape and the rich heritage of Mithila art, accentuating the airport's cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

