Left Menu

Race Against Time: Preserving the Last of Earth's Glaciers

A new study shows up to 75% of Himalayan glaciers could disappear if global temperatures rise by 2°C. Limiting warming to 1.5°C would preserve more ice. The findings were discussed at a UN conference on glaciers, highlighting the need for clean energy and climate adaptation financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:32 IST
Race Against Time: Preserving the Last of Earth's Glaciers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindu Kush Himalaya, where glaciers sustain rivers vital for two billion people, faces a dire future. A recent study warns that if global temperatures climb by 2°C, up to 75% of this ice could vanish by century's end. Still, if warming remains at 1.5°C, 40-45% of glacier ice might be saved.

Globally, glaciers are at risk. With current climate policies, only a quarter of global glacier ice may persist if warming reaches 2.7°C. Regions like the European Alps and the Rockies could lose nearly all their ice, with scenarios showing only 10-15% of glacier ice remaining in these areas.

Experts gathered in Dushanbe for the first UN conference on glaciers, co-chaired by Asian Development Bank Vice-President Yingming Yang, emphasize that the shift to clean energy and climate adaptation financing is crucial to tackling glacial melt's impacts on billions, particularly in Asia and the Pacific. The study, led by a global team of scientists, underscores that every fraction of a degree counts in the preservation efforts.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025