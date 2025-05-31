Left Menu

New Blind Loach Species Unearthed in Meghalaya's Caves

Researchers from Gauhati University and Lady Keane College have discovered a new cave-dwelling loach species, Schistura densiclava, in Meghalaya. This marks the state's sixth unique cave fish finding. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised the discovery, highlighting the region's rich biodiversity and urging further research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:00 IST
New Blind Loach Species Unearthed in Meghalaya's Caves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from Gauhati University and Lady Keane College, Shillong, have unveiled a new species of cave-dwelling loach in Meghalaya, named Schistura densiclava. This discovery adds to the northeastern state's list of unique cave fish, marking the sixth such discovery.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma acknowledged this significant find by celebrating it as a testament to Meghalaya's rich biodiversity. Announcing the discovery, Gauhati University revealed that the announcement has been picked up by an international news outlet, drawing global attention to the region's ecological richness.

Sangma commended the team led by Dr. Kangkan Sarma and Dr. Khlur B Mukhim for their scientific dedication, emphasizing the necessity for further research into the state's rare biological treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025