New Blind Loach Species Unearthed in Meghalaya's Caves

Researchers from Gauhati University and Lady Keane College, Shillong, have unveiled a new species of cave-dwelling loach in Meghalaya, named Schistura densiclava. This discovery adds to the northeastern state's list of unique cave fish, marking the sixth such discovery.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma acknowledged this significant find by celebrating it as a testament to Meghalaya's rich biodiversity. Announcing the discovery, Gauhati University revealed that the announcement has been picked up by an international news outlet, drawing global attention to the region's ecological richness.

Sangma commended the team led by Dr. Kangkan Sarma and Dr. Khlur B Mukhim for their scientific dedication, emphasizing the necessity for further research into the state's rare biological treasures.

