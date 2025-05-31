Aparna Constructions Unveils Luxurious Aparna Moonstone Project in Hyderabad

Real estate firm Aparna Constructions and Estates has announced a major investment of over Rs 2,200 crore for a new luxury housing project in Hyderabad.

The company is set to develop Aparna Moonstone, located in the Gopanpally-Gachibowli area, part of its integrated township Aparna Deccan Town.

Spanning 22.28 acres, the project will include 2,088 apartments and highlights Hyderabad's status as an emerging global economic and innovation center.

Established in 1996, Aparna Constructions has become synonymous with quality and innovation, managing a diverse portfolio across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)