Aparna Constructions Unveils Luxurious Aparna Moonstone Project in Hyderabad

Aparna Constructions will invest over Rs 2,200 crore to develop Aparna Moonstone, a luxury housing project in Hyderabad's Gopanpally-Gachibowli area. The development includes 2,088 apartments on a 22.28-acre plot within Aparna Deccan Town. The project reflects Hyderabad's growth as a global economic hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:45 IST
Real estate firm Aparna Constructions and Estates has announced a major investment of over Rs 2,200 crore for a new luxury housing project in Hyderabad.

The company is set to develop Aparna Moonstone, located in the Gopanpally-Gachibowli area, part of its integrated township Aparna Deccan Town.

Spanning 22.28 acres, the project will include 2,088 apartments and highlights Hyderabad's status as an emerging global economic and innovation center.

Established in 1996, Aparna Constructions has become synonymous with quality and innovation, managing a diverse portfolio across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

