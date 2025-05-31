Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Niger State: Tragedy Amid Torrents

Flooding in Nigeria's Niger State has resulted in the tragic death of 151 people and displaced thousands, according to emergency officials. The disaster struck Mokwa town, affecting over 500 households. Nigeria, vulnerable to severe floods during the rainy season, faces recurring challenges from such natural calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:18 IST
Devastating Floods in Niger State: Tragedy Amid Torrents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating natural disaster, the Nigerian state of Niger has been ravaged by severe flooding, resulting in the deaths of 151 individuals, as reported by an emergency official on Saturday. Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, information director at the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, revised the death toll from an earlier count of 117.

The flooding has impacted over 500 households, leading to the displacement of more than 3,000 residents in the central town of Mokwa. The catastrophic event, which occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, has left rescuers searching through debris days later in hopes of recovering bodies and assisting affected families.

Nigeria experiences frequent flooding during the rainy season, which typically starts in April. The country is still grappling with the aftermath of 2022's severe floods, which claimed over 600 lives, displaced 1.4 million people, and ravaged 440,000 hectares of farmland. The latest flooding underscores the ongoing challenges Nigeria faces in managing such natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025