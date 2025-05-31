Devastating Floods in Niger State: Tragedy Amid Torrents

In a devastating natural disaster, the Nigerian state of Niger has been ravaged by severe flooding, resulting in the deaths of 151 individuals, as reported by an emergency official on Saturday. Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, information director at the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, revised the death toll from an earlier count of 117.

The flooding has impacted over 500 households, leading to the displacement of more than 3,000 residents in the central town of Mokwa. The catastrophic event, which occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, has left rescuers searching through debris days later in hopes of recovering bodies and assisting affected families.

Nigeria experiences frequent flooding during the rainy season, which typically starts in April. The country is still grappling with the aftermath of 2022's severe floods, which claimed over 600 lives, displaced 1.4 million people, and ravaged 440,000 hectares of farmland. The latest flooding underscores the ongoing challenges Nigeria faces in managing such natural disasters.

