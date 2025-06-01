Left Menu

Ravaging Rains Disrupt Travel During Holiday in Yunnan

Intense rainfall in China's Yunnan province led to flash floods, causing significant damage including damaged roads and collapsed buildings. Approximately 4,800 residents were affected and 600 tourists were trapped. However, no casualties were reported. Local authorities continued restoration efforts amid changing weather alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:41 IST
Ravaging Rains Disrupt Travel During Holiday in Yunnan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Heavy rainfall in Yunnan province, China, caused significant disruption over a long holiday weekend, as flash floods and mudslides destroyed roads and buildings and claimed bridges. No casualties have been reported, although over 4,800 residents, mostly from Gongshan county, required urgent relocation, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

Tourists visiting rural scenic sites in the area faced distressing situations, with over 600 people trapped by rising waters. Rescue efforts have so far retrieved around 500 tourists, Xinhua reported. Popular hiking spots, including Bingzhongluo town and Yubeng village, became inaccessible after road connections were severed, according to CCTV reports.

The Dulong river experienced unprecedented flood levels, causing further devastation as a four-storey building along the riverbank collapsed spectacularly after being evacuated. The intense downpour also disrupted power supplies, prompting ongoing repairs to critical infrastructure. Authorities initially issued a red rainstorm alert, later downgraded to yellow, as China's four-color warning system reflects escalating weather risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025