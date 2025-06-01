Ravaging Rains Disrupt Travel During Holiday in Yunnan

Heavy rainfall in Yunnan province, China, caused significant disruption over a long holiday weekend, as flash floods and mudslides destroyed roads and buildings and claimed bridges. No casualties have been reported, although over 4,800 residents, mostly from Gongshan county, required urgent relocation, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

Tourists visiting rural scenic sites in the area faced distressing situations, with over 600 people trapped by rising waters. Rescue efforts have so far retrieved around 500 tourists, Xinhua reported. Popular hiking spots, including Bingzhongluo town and Yubeng village, became inaccessible after road connections were severed, according to CCTV reports.

The Dulong river experienced unprecedented flood levels, causing further devastation as a four-storey building along the riverbank collapsed spectacularly after being evacuated. The intense downpour also disrupted power supplies, prompting ongoing repairs to critical infrastructure. Authorities initially issued a red rainstorm alert, later downgraded to yellow, as China's four-color warning system reflects escalating weather risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)