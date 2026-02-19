Left Menu

Controversial Detention: Disruption at Jharkhand Coal Mines

Former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao and wife Nirmala Devi were detained for allegedly disrupting NTPC's operations at coal mines. They were reportedly inciting workers to protest over compensation issues. The couple was detained at their residence, yet no FIR has been filed. An investigation is on-going.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:29 IST
Controversial Detention: Disruption at Jharkhand Coal Mines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a development stirring political and industrial unrest, former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao and his wife, Nirmala Devi, have been detained by local police. The couple is accused of disrupting operations at NTPC's coal mines by inciting labor protests over alleged non-payment of compensation.

The detention, carried out at their home in Pagar, Keredari, comes amid claims that the couple led a dharna, causing significant disruptions to production, sales, and dispatch at the mining sites. Despite their arrest, no formal charges have yet been filed.

Authorities, meanwhile, are investigating allegations that the couple urged laborers to agitate, a protest beginning January 21, highlighting tensions over unresolved compensation disputes at NTPC's Keredari and Chatti-Bariatu coal projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026