Controversial Detention: Disruption at Jharkhand Coal Mines

In a development stirring political and industrial unrest, former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao and his wife, Nirmala Devi, have been detained by local police. The couple is accused of disrupting operations at NTPC's coal mines by inciting labor protests over alleged non-payment of compensation.

The detention, carried out at their home in Pagar, Keredari, comes amid claims that the couple led a dharna, causing significant disruptions to production, sales, and dispatch at the mining sites. Despite their arrest, no formal charges have yet been filed.

Authorities, meanwhile, are investigating allegations that the couple urged laborers to agitate, a protest beginning January 21, highlighting tensions over unresolved compensation disputes at NTPC's Keredari and Chatti-Bariatu coal projects.

