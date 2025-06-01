Left Menu

Inferno Rages in Assam's Kokrajhar: Fear and Flames

A massive fire erupted in Assam's Kokrajhar district, prompting emergency services to rush to the scene. The blaze, spotted by locals, originated from a storage area. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause, as panic spread among residents.

A massive fire broke out in Assam's Kokrajhar district, sending dark flames high into the sky and causing panic among locals. Firefighters and police quickly responded to the emergency in the Babubil area, working diligently to control the blaze.

Witnesses first reported the fire, with videos showing black flames ominously towering from the site. Early reports suggest the flames originated in a storage area housing bamboo and other materials, though the precise cause remains unknown.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the fire's origins. Meanwhile, fire engines continue to work tirelessly to douse the flames, ensuring the safety of nearby residents as anxiety mounts.

