Assam Battles Devastating Floods: Rising Waters, Rising Challenges

Floods and landslides have claimed 10 lives in Assam, impacting over 4 lakh residents across more than 20 districts. The disaster's toll continues to rise as seven major rivers overflow due to persistent heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned residents in vulnerable areas, while the Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured full support. Rescue operations, including helicopter extractions, are actively underway.

The inclement weather has severely hindered road, railway, and ferry services, urging the state government to implement emergency relief measures, including financial aid for affected families and the establishment of relief camps.