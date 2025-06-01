Assam Battles Devastating Floods: Rising Waters, Rising Challenges
Assam faces severe floods and landslides, with 10 deaths reported and over 4 lakh people affected across 20 districts. Continuous rainfall has intensified the plight, leading to disruptions in transportation and agriculture. Rescue operations are underway, with government assurances of support.
- Country:
- India
Floods and landslides have claimed 10 lives in Assam, impacting over 4 lakh residents across more than 20 districts. The disaster's toll continues to rise as seven major rivers overflow due to persistent heavy rainfall.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned residents in vulnerable areas, while the Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured full support. Rescue operations, including helicopter extractions, are actively underway.
The inclement weather has severely hindered road, railway, and ferry services, urging the state government to implement emergency relief measures, including financial aid for affected families and the establishment of relief camps.
ALSO READ
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on ISI's invitation, we have documentary evidence to support claim: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Reviving the Cooperative Movement: New Initiatives by Amit Shah
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi worked closely with Pakistani establishment; we will present every proof by Sep 10: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Patriotic Parade: Amit Shah Leads Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat
Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah Propel India's Cooperative Movement Forward