Our final goal is to form govt in Kerala under lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister, says Amit Shah.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Our final goal is to form govt in Kerala under lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister, says Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Hijab, Hindu PM Remarks in Indian Politics
Makrand Narwekar: From Wealth to Politics in the BMC Elections
Political Clash: ED Raid Sparks Tension Between Chief Ministers
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Boosts Development in Sidhi with Key Infrastructure Projects
Dutch Politics: Navigating Minority Rule