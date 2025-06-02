Swift Evacuation of Stranded Tourists in North Sikkim Amid Weather Chaos

In an efficient and coordinated operation, over 100 stranded tourists from Lachung, North Sikkim, were safely evacuated to Phidang on Monday. The evacuation was spearheaded by Mangan District Collector Anant Jain, who led a convoy of 18 tourist vehicles.

The tourists, who were trapped due to severe weather conditions that caused two bridges to be partially damaged, began their journey from Lachung, with support from the local administration, police, and multiple agencies. As of the latest update, a larger convoy with 284 vehicles is also on its way to Phidang for evacuation.

Mangan district continues to face challenges as devastating rains have hampered road networks. Authorities are working tirelessly to restore connectivity to Lachen, aiming to bring back tourists stranded there. Simultaneously, rescue operations are underway for missing tourists after a vehicle incident on May 29.

