Swift Evacuation of Stranded Tourists in North Sikkim Amid Weather Chaos

Over 100 stranded tourists from Lachung, North Sikkim, have been safely evacuated to Phidang, with the help of local authorities and agencies. The region faced heavy rains leading to damaged bridges. Efforts are ongoing to restore roads to evacuate more tourists stranded in other areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an efficient and coordinated operation, over 100 stranded tourists from Lachung, North Sikkim, were safely evacuated to Phidang on Monday. The evacuation was spearheaded by Mangan District Collector Anant Jain, who led a convoy of 18 tourist vehicles.

The tourists, who were trapped due to severe weather conditions that caused two bridges to be partially damaged, began their journey from Lachung, with support from the local administration, police, and multiple agencies. As of the latest update, a larger convoy with 284 vehicles is also on its way to Phidang for evacuation.

Mangan district continues to face challenges as devastating rains have hampered road networks. Authorities are working tirelessly to restore connectivity to Lachen, aiming to bring back tourists stranded there. Simultaneously, rescue operations are underway for missing tourists after a vehicle incident on May 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

