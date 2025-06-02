Left Menu

UPI transactions hit record high of Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:13 IST
Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record high of Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May, recording a growth of 5 per cent over the preceding month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The UPI transaction value was Rs 23.94 lakh crore in April.

In terms of volume, 1,867.7 crore transactions were done in May against 1,789.3 crore in the previous month.

NPCI said the value of the transactions worked at Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May against Rs 20.44 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, registering a growth of 23 per cent growth on an annual basis.

The daily transactions during the month averaged Rs 81,106 crore, up 1.5 per cent from April's level of Rs 79,831 crore. The last high was touched in March when the UPI transactions in value term hit Rs 24.77 lakh crore.

The record-breaking milestone of 1,868 crore UPI transactions worth Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May 2025 is a resounding testament to India's growing digital payment ecosystem and the deepening trust in UPI as a preferred mode of transaction, Spice Money founder and CEO Dilip Modi said in a statement.

''Across urban centres and into the heart of India, digital finance is no longer aspirational, it has become foundational. The scale and spread of adoption underscore a silent digital revolution underway, driven by accessibility, simplicity, and trust in the system,'' he said.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

It runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

