Tragic Attack: Child's Body Found After Suspected Wolf Abduction

A gruesome discovery unfolded in Mahsi tehsil as the mutilated body of a two-year-old boy was found in a field, sparking fears of a wild animal attack. Police indicated the child may have been dragged and mauled by an animal, prompting officials to begin an urgent investigation.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Ajit Pratap Singh, confirmed that two jackals were captured using a drone camera. However, villagers remain convinced that it was a group of wolves responsible for the tragic incident, claiming they had witnessed wolves near the child the previous night.

The forest department has mobilized search efforts and advised locals to exercise caution, especially with children. Historical patterns of similar incidents have heightened concerns among villagers who demand swift action from authorities and assurance of safety in their community.