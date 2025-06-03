Left Menu

Mizoram's Deluge: State Issues Advisory Amid Deadly Rains

The Mizoram government has urged officials to avoid visiting due to heavy rains causing landslides and floods, which have led to fatalities and widespread damage. Relief efforts are ongoing, with authorities focused on recovery. Projections indicate continued severe weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:16 IST
The government of Mizoram has strongly advised dignitaries and officials from central and state governments to postpone visits to the region until June 13. The advisory follows relentless rainfall since May 24 that has led to destructive landslides and flash floods.

The extreme weather has already claimed five lives, including those of three Myanmar refugees, and has disrupted normalcy across various districts. With district disaster management authorities fully entrenched in relief operations, the state's administrative machinery is stretched to its limits.

Data reveals significant infrastructure and housing damage, particularly in Champhai, Serchhip, and Khawzawl districts, as 626 landslides and 176 house collapses were reported. The government stresses the need for uninterrupted disaster response over protocol duties during this critical period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

