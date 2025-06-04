Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ayodhya Road Bridge Construction

A fatal incident occurred during bridge construction at Jamuria drain on Ayodhya Road when an iron mesh collapsed, killing one worker and injuring another. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the accident. The deceased, Ramesh Kumar, is survived by his injured brother-in-law, Badlu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident unfolded at the Jamuria drain bridge construction site on Ayodhya Road when a heavy iron mesh collapsed, leaving one worker dead and another severely injured. The tragedy took place around 5 pm Tuesday as laborers were erecting an iron framework to replace an old bridge.

The local administration quickly responded by initiating an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. SHO RK Rana confirmed that the structure lost balance and trapped two workers underneath, prompting a swift rescue effort from fellow workers, shopkeepers, and passersby.

The deceased worker, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was declared dead at the hospital, while his brother-in-law, Badlu, remains hospitalized. Authorities have tasked a committee with conducting a detailed investigation to identify any negligence in safety measures, with findings expected within three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

