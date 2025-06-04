High Court Dismisses Petitions, Paves Way for Delhi Demolition Drive

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced the demolition of jhuggis at the Bhoomiheen Camp after the High Court dismissed writ petitions against this action last month.

This demolition drive in South Delhi's Govindpuri area followed a High Court decision on May 26, 2025, dismissing petitions from 45 individuals whose names were not on the survey list. DDA reported that based on the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policy, which considers dwellers living in JJ colonies before January 1, 2015, 1,862 households were deemed eligible for flats in Kalkaji Extension.

Despite 935 demolitions, 683 structures remain due to stay orders, adjacency to other dwellings, and religious sites. A total of 55 writ petitions involving 435 petitioners were filed, with cases heard by Justice Dharmesh Sharma. Petitioners were divided into categories including those absent from the survey, commercial entities, minors before 2015, and others.