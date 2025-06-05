Bihar Embraces Green Initiatives on World Environment Day
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized the importance of environmental conservation on World Environment Day by planting a sapling. He urged citizens to engage in plantation activities to combat climate change and pollution. The state's initiatives under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan were also highlighted.
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar marked World Environment Day by planting a sapling in Patna, calling for collective efforts to protect the environment and ensure a sustainable, green future.
During the event at JP Ganga Path, Kumar emphasized the critical role of plantation in combating climate change, highlighting the state government's efforts through the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan.
The program, attended by key ministers, underscored the need for public participation in reducing pollution and fostering a clean environment.
