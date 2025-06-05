Rajasthan's Commitment to Water Conservation: Vande Ganga Initiative
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the 'Vande Ganga' water conservation campaign on World Environment Day. Emphasizing collective responsibility, Sharma advocated for rainwater harvesting and preserving traditional water bodies. Projects like ERCP and Indira Gandhi Canal are being advanced for achieving water self-reliance in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the 'Vande Ganga: Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan' on World Environment Day, highlighting the state's commitment to water conservation.
Addressing citizens during a 'Shramdaan' event at Ramgarh Dam, Sharma urged collective action towards protecting traditional water sources and promoting rainwater harvesting.
The initiative is supported by projects including ERCP, the Yamuna Water Agreement, and the Indira Gandhi Canal, aimed at making Rajasthan self-reliant in water amidst challenging geography and rising demand.
