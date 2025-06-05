Left Menu

Rajasthan's Commitment to Water Conservation: Vande Ganga Initiative

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the 'Vande Ganga' water conservation campaign on World Environment Day. Emphasizing collective responsibility, Sharma advocated for rainwater harvesting and preserving traditional water bodies. Projects like ERCP and Indira Gandhi Canal are being advanced for achieving water self-reliance in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:46 IST
Rajasthan's Commitment to Water Conservation: Vande Ganga Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched the 'Vande Ganga: Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan' on World Environment Day, highlighting the state's commitment to water conservation.

Addressing citizens during a 'Shramdaan' event at Ramgarh Dam, Sharma urged collective action towards protecting traditional water sources and promoting rainwater harvesting.

The initiative is supported by projects including ERCP, the Yamuna Water Agreement, and the Indira Gandhi Canal, aimed at making Rajasthan self-reliant in water amidst challenging geography and rising demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025