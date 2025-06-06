Dollar Dips Amid Economic Fragility and Trade Tensions

The dollar is set to end the week on a lower note due to signs of economic fragility in the U.S. and stalled trade negotiations with global partners. Analysts are keenly watching for the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, expected to shed light on the impact of current tariffs.

European currencies saw minor fluctuations as traders awaited key economic data, with the euro and sterling experiencing slight changes against the dollar. The yen also saw a small decrease amidst these global economic developments, and reactions to U.S.-China talks remained subdued.

Expectations for interest rate cuts are mixed among traders as the global economic landscape remains uncertain. The anticipated phone conversation between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping provided little resolution, with U.S.-China tensions and market volatility continuing to affect cryptocurrency performance.

