Delhi Zoo's Proposed Agreement: Modernization or Privatization?

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav refuted allegations from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh about the Delhi Zoo's proposed collaboration with Reliance Group's Gujarat wildlife facility. Addressing concerns on social media, Yadav affirmed that such partnerships are routine and purposed to improve animal care and management.

Yadav highlighted that the National Zoological Park (NZP) signed an MoU with the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) in January 2021, aimed at strengthening wildlife conservation, rescue, and animal welfare. The zoo seeks to adopt global practices and elevate standards through this partnership while maintaining control under the Union Ministry of Environment.

Ramesh, raising issues over possible privatization, questioned the transparency of the agreement. He cautioned against the clandestine approach and argued for public services like zoos to remain uninfluenced by private entities. The proposed agreement is positioned by the government as part of necessary modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)