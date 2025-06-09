Drone Incident Disrupts Russian Electronic Plant Operations

In a recent development, operations at the VNIIR electronic plant in Russia's Chuvashia region were brought to a standstill on Monday. The disruption was caused by the presence of two Ukrainian drones, according to Oleg Nikolayev.

Authorities quickly intervened, and the situation was contained, with Nikolayev assuring the public via the Telegram messaging app that there was no danger to residents.

This incident underscores ongoing regional tensions, highlighting the potential impact on industrial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)