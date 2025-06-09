Drone Incident Disrupts Russian Electronic Plant Operations
Operations at the VNIIR electronic plant in Russia's Chuvashia were halted after two Ukrainian drones landed on its premises. Regional head Oleg Nikolayev assured that there was no risk to public safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:00 IST
In a recent development, operations at the VNIIR electronic plant in Russia's Chuvashia region were brought to a standstill on Monday. The disruption was caused by the presence of two Ukrainian drones, according to Oleg Nikolayev.
Authorities quickly intervened, and the situation was contained, with Nikolayev assuring the public via the Telegram messaging app that there was no danger to residents.
This incident underscores ongoing regional tensions, highlighting the potential impact on industrial activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VNIIR
- electronic
- plant
- Chuvashia
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- drones
- Oleg Nikolayev
- Volga River
- production
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow
Wave of Devastation: Russian Drone Strikes Hit Kyiv and Beyond
Strengthening Ties: India-Russia Dialogue on Terrorism
Largest Aerial Strike of Ukrainian War: A Desperate Call for Global Intervention
Russian Defenses Foil Ukrainian Drone Surge