Drone Incident Disrupts Russian Electronic Plant Operations

Operations at the VNIIR electronic plant in Russia's Chuvashia were halted after two Ukrainian drones landed on its premises. Regional head Oleg Nikolayev assured that there was no risk to public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, operations at the VNIIR electronic plant in Russia's Chuvashia region were brought to a standstill on Monday. The disruption was caused by the presence of two Ukrainian drones, according to Oleg Nikolayev.

Authorities quickly intervened, and the situation was contained, with Nikolayev assuring the public via the Telegram messaging app that there was no danger to residents.

This incident underscores ongoing regional tensions, highlighting the potential impact on industrial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

