An explosion ​in Ukraine's ​southern city of Mykolaiv ‌injured seven ​police officers on Monday, two of the them ‌seriously, the head of the national police said, marking the second attack involving police ‌in three days. Ivan Vyhivskyi said the ‌officers had parked their cars in anticipation of a shift change when the explosion occurred.

"The ⁠day ​before ⁠yesterday, a terrorist attack against police officers took ⁠place in Lviv," Vyhivskyi wrote on Facebook, referring ​to the city in western Ukraine ⁠near the Polish border. "This is not a ⁠coincidence. ​The enemy is deliberately trying to kill Ukrainian police officers who defend ⁠people and the state every day."

On Saturday, an ⁠explosion ⁠in Lviv killed a woman police officer and injured 24 people.

