Global Climate Policy: A Worldwide Consensus Emerges

A new study reveals overwhelming public backing for a cohesive global climate policy designed to counteract the warming crisis. Conducted by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, the research highlights global carbon pricing as a potent tactic endorsed by economists to both cut emissions and support economic parity.

The survey covered over 40,000 individuals across 20 countries responsible for three-quarters of global carbon emissions, showing robust support, particularly in the US and Japan, for such climate initiatives. Published in Nature Human Behaviour, the findings emphasize how global carbon pricing, alongside emission rights trading, can address climate change effectively.

A subsequent 2023 survey further underscores support in the US and EU for a carbon pricing timeline, which would assist low-emission regions financially. Despite potential losses, the plan garnered strong backing, reflecting a growing consensus for urgent global climate action.

