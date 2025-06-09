Rajasthan's Ranthambore Reserve: Rising Tiger Attacks and Local Fury

In a tragic incident at Rajasthan's Ranthambore tiger reserve, a 60-year-old man was killed by a tiger early Monday morning, marking the third fatal attack in just two months.

The victim, named Radheshyam, worked as a caretaker at a Jain temple within the Ranthambore Fort. He was reportedly attacked while stepping outside at around 4:30 am. Nearby guards were unable to assist after hearing his cries.

The local community has blamed the forest department for negligence, resulting in protests. Efforts to identify the tiger involved are underway, including DNA analysis and camera traps.

(With inputs from agencies.)