Rajasthan's Ranthambore Reserve: Rising Tiger Attacks and Local Fury

A 60-year-old temple caretaker in Ranthambore was killed by a tiger, marking the third fatal attack in two months. Local protests erupted against the forest department for alleged negligence. The forest authorities are investigating and attempting to identify the tiger involved through camera footage and DNA samples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Rajasthan's Ranthambore tiger reserve, a 60-year-old man was killed by a tiger early Monday morning, marking the third fatal attack in just two months.

The victim, named Radheshyam, worked as a caretaker at a Jain temple within the Ranthambore Fort. He was reportedly attacked while stepping outside at around 4:30 am. Nearby guards were unable to assist after hearing his cries.

The local community has blamed the forest department for negligence, resulting in protests. Efforts to identify the tiger involved are underway, including DNA analysis and camera traps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

